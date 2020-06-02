Cambria and Blair counties each added one new COVID-19 case among 612 additional confirmed cases statewide, the Department of Health reported Tuesday.
There are 100 additional deaths in Tuesday's update, bringing Pennsylvania's totals to 72,894 cases and 5,667 deaths.
Local county totals have reached 59 cases and two deaths in Cambria County, 38 cases and one death in Somerset County, 40 cases and two deaths in Bedford County and 51 cases and one death in Blair County.
