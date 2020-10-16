Cambria and Blair counties each had 30 new COVID-19 cases Friday and Somerset added 24 among 1,566 additional positives statewide, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported.
Centre and Westmoreland counties each had one new death among 25 added statewide.
There now have been 179,086 Pennsylvanians who contracted COVID-19 and 8,457 who died from causes related to the coronavirus.
Allegheny County is reporting an increase of 149 cases, Philadelphia has 192 new cases, Westmoreland County has 109 new cases and Centre County has 36 new cases, according to the health department’s online data.
Elsewhere in this region, Bedford County added five cases, Indiana County added 22 cases and Clearfield County added 5 cases.
The health department estimates that 80% of COVID-19 patients have recovered, which is roughly 143,000 people.
