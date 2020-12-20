Cambria and Blair counties both added 10 more COVID-19 deaths over the weekend, while Indiana added eight.
And four of the region's counties – Cambria, Blair and Somerset included – all added at least 100 more cases over the same two-day span.
According to the state Department of Health, Cambria County now has 7,958 cases and 198 deaths after recording 291 additional positives Saturday and Sunday combined.
Somerset County, which added 144 cases and one death, crossed the 4,000 case mark to hit 4,024 cases Sunday.
Somerset's total caseload since March increased by 25% in the past week, up from approximately 3,200 on Dec. 13.
Somerset County also jumped to first in the state in the percentage of tests "positive" for the virus – with more than 27% of the tests administered resulting in a positive Covid-19 diagnosis.
Blair County has 6,988 cases after adding 232 over the weekend and more than 800 cases this week. Blair's total number of deaths is now at 142.
Bedford County added 104 cases and two deaths over the weekend.
Bedford's total is now 2,667 positives since March.
Indiana County now has 3,655 positives and 97 deaths after adding 905 cases and eight deaths over the weekend.
Deaths, hospitalizations
The state's figures show Cambria's COVID-19 deaths continue to climb.
Fifty-three deaths were recorded this week, compared to a previous record of 41 the week prior.
The county entered December with just 64 deaths – a figure that has tripled in 20 days since.
Many of those deaths have involved long-term care facility residents.
As of Thursday, 94 people in long-term care facilities had died while positive for the virus – just under half of Cambria's countywide total.
Among hospitalizations, 110 people in Cambria County were hospitalized with the virus Sunday, with16 on ventilators.
Twelve of Conemaugh's 25 staffed Intensive Care Unit beds were occupied by COVID-19 patients.
Thirty patients were hospitalized in Somerset County, while Blair showed 130 patients hospitalized, 15 of them in the Intensive Care Unit.
