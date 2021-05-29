COVID-10 by the numbers

Pennsylvania had more than 1,200,000 cases and a total of 27,203 deaths connected to the coronavirus pandemic as of Saturday. Here are some statistics on COVID-19 statewide and in our region:

Statewide data:

​• Negative tests: 4,594,728

• Positive tests: 1,201,375

• Deaths: 27,203

• Recovered: 94%

Southwestern counties:

• Cambria: 14,597 positives, 45,816 negatives (432 deaths)

• Somerset: 7,980 positives, 22,593 negatives (212 deaths)

• Bedford: 4,626 positives, 10,244 negatives (138 deaths)

• Blair: 13,414 positives, 39,760 negatives (338 deaths)

• Indiana: 6,345 positives, 20,506 negatives (176 deaths)

• Clearfield: 8,578 positives, 21,772 negatives (147 deaths)

• Westmoreland: 34,094 positives, 99,373 negatives (766 deaths)

• Allegheny: 101,223 positives, 418,881 negatives (1,979 deaths)

• Beaver: 15,410 positives, 53,121 negatives (383 deaths)

• Butler: 17,446 positives, 53,519 negatives (415 deaths)

• Centre: 16,853 positives, 69,599 negatives (224 deaths)

• Fayette: 13,183 positives, 37,667 negatives (322 deaths)

• Greene: 3,292 positives, 10,114 negatives (40 deaths)

• Washington: 17,760 positives, 62,442 negatives (300 deaths)

Elsewhere in Pa.:

• Philadelphia: 148,381 positives, 640,819 negatives (3,669 deaths)

• Montgomery: 70,006 positives, 363,864 negatives (1,716 deaths)

• Delaware: 52,113 positives, 244,735 negatives (1,390 deaths)

• Bucks: 60,554 positives, 258,485 negatives (1,301 deaths)

• Lancaster: 55,090 positives, 197,183 negatives (1,153 deaths)

• Berks: 47,950 positives, 132,872 negatives (1,031 deaths)

• Lehigh: 39,609 positives, 144,488 negatives (853 deaths)

• Chester: 40,623 positives, 214,173 negatives (814 deaths)

• Luzerne: 31,777 positives, 112,866 negatives (812 deaths)

• York: 46,318 positives, 156,985 negatives (811 deaths)

• Northampton: 35,676 positives, 130,184 negatives (711 deaths)

• Dauphin: 25,904 positives, 105,768 negatives (548 deaths)

• Cumberland: 20,377 positives, 81,154 negatives (524 deaths)

Estimated case counts by age group:

• Ages 0-9: 48,478.

• Ages 10-19: 129,077.

• Ages 20-29: 212,477.

• Ages 30-39: 183,857.

• Ages 40-49: 165,450.

• Ages 50-59: 181,443.

• Ages 60-69: 137,166.

• Ages 70-79: 76,529.

• Ages 80-89: 45,267.

• Ages 90-99: 20,299.

• Ages 100+: 985.

Case counts by gender:

• Female: 631,815 cases.

• Male: 564,387 cases.

• Not reported: 5,128 cases.

Estimated case counts by ethnicity:

• Black: 111,795 cases.

• White: 653,627 cases.

• Asian: 21,056 cases.

• Other: 16,056 cases.

• Not reported: 398,841 cases.

– To view Pa. Dept. of Health maps and other information, visit: www.health.pa.gov/topics/disease/coronavirus/Pages/Coronavirus.aspx.