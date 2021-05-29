Cambria and Blair counties each recorded one new COVID-19 death Saturday, among 16 statewide.
There were 832 additional positive cases statewide, bringing Pennsylvania’s totals to 1,201,375 cases and 27,203 deaths attributed to COVID-19 since the pandemic struck in March 2020.
Cambria County recorded 35 new cases and one death and now has 14,597 cases and 432 deaths.
Somerset County added 13 cases with no deaths to reach 7,980 cases and 212 deaths.
Bedford County added six cases with no deaths to reach 4,626 cases and 138 deaths.
Blair County added 32 cases and one death to reach 13,414 cases and 338 deaths.
Indiana County added eight cases with no deaths to reach 6,345 cases and 176 deaths.
Clearfield County added 11 cases with no deaths to reach 8,578 cases and 147 deaths.
Centre County added six cases with no deaths to reach 16,847 cases and 224 deaths.
Westmoreland County added 17 cases with no deaths to reach 34,091 cases and 767 deaths.
Vaccine providers have administered 10,520,581 doses. There are now 4,664,953 Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated and another 1,578,335 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.