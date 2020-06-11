Cambria and Bedford counties each added a new case of COVID-19 among 467 additional positive cases statewide, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Thursday.
There have been 51 additional deaths, bringing the totals to 77,313 cases and 6,113 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Locally, there have been 61 cases and two deaths in Cambria County, 39 cases and one death in Somerset County, 46 cases and two deaths in Bedford County and 53 cases and one death in Blair County.
A third Cambria County death reported Monday by Coroner Jeffrey Lees has not been added to the state report.
Check back for updates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.