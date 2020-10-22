EBENSBURG – Relief grants to dozens of Cambria County small businesses and nonprofits that suffered financial losses as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic were approved on Thursday by the Cambria County Board of Commissioners.
Funding for the grants was made available to the county through the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development’s COVID-19 County Relief Block Grant.
Nate Swartz, a shareholder at Susquehanna Accounting & Consulting Solutions Inc., the Harrisburg-based firm retained by Cambria County to help determine how the money would be doled out, said the amount granted to each business and nonprofit was determined by a formula.
“The guidelines from the federal (government) require that the businesses or nonprofits show a business interruption loss,” Swartz said, adding that his firm compared each applicant’s revenues from March 1 to July 30 to their revenues over the same five-month period in 2019. “If there was a loss during that period of revenues, they would qualify.”
Eligible applicants were then awarded the lower of two relevant figures, Swartz said – either the business interruption loss, minus any Paycheck Protection Program or other CARES Act funding, or the amount spent by the applicant on a list of eligible pandemic-related expenditures, as determined by DCED.
“Every application was treated the exact same way,” Swartz said. “It was formula-based. ‘Did they lose revenue during this time period, with what they submitted? Did they have PPP (funding)? Did that still qualify them for a loss?’ Then, the formula said, they’ll be funded for the lower (amount) – that loss or the DCED expenditures.
“This, we felt, was the most conservative approach to be sure that the money would not end up eventually, potentially, being returned to the federal government.”
The only change made by the Board of Commissioners to that formula was the imposition of a $175,000 cap on the amount that any single entity could receive, Commissioner B.J. Smith said.
A separate county grant program funded through the same source was targeted at helping municipalities that dealt with pandemic-related expenses, such as the purchase of personal protective equipment and sanitation supplies or services. The list of recipients of grants awarded through that program is expected to be announced at the next meeting of the board of commissioners, on Nov. 19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.