Cambria and Somerset counties combined for 14 new COVID-19 cases among 962 added across Pennsylvania on Thursday, the Department of Health reported.
Blair County's second death is among 16 new COVID-19 deaths in Thursday's report.
State totals are now 104,358 cases and 7,079 deaths related to COVID-19 disease.
Thursday's total included 311 cases from Philadelphia, which is a two-day total. The Philadelphia Department of Public Health had not completed its daily report in time for the health department's update on Wednesday.
Allegheny County reported 147 new cases.
In this region, Cambria County had nine new cases, Somerset County added five, Clearfield County added two, Fayette added six, Indiana added one and Westmoreland County added 20 new cases. Two cases were removed from Blair County's total.
Check back for updates.
