Cambria and Bedford counties each added four COVID-19 cases among 898 statewide on Wednesday, the Department of Health reported.
An additional 39 deaths were recorded Tuesday, bringing the state totals to 152,544 cases and 8,062 deaths associated with COVID-19.
There were 47 new cases in Centre County and 15 in Indiana County, two areas with surges fueled by the return of university classes.
Across this area, Somerset County recorded five new cases, Blair County had 10, Clearfield County had two, and Westmoreland County had 39 new cases.
Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine called attention to sepsis, a potentially life-threatening condition caused by the body's response to an infection. It is the most common complication associated with COVID-19.
“Sepsis was among the most common reasons for hospitalization in the state last year,” Levine said in a press release. “As we have become better at addressing sepsis, we have seen hospitalizations and mortality rates decrease. It is essential that health care providers, public health and loved ones all are aware of the seriousness of sepsis, and what should be done if you think you have this serious infection.”
Sepsis attacks the body’s own tissues and organs. It happens when an infection in one organ or system triggers a chain reaction throughout the body. If left untreated, sepsis can quickly lead to tissue damage, organ failure and death.
Signs and symptoms include high heart rate, fever, shivering or feeling very cold, confusion or disorientation, shortness of breath, extreme pain and sweating or clamminess.
