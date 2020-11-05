Cambria County has had two more residents die from causes related to COVID-19 as the state set a new record increase in cases.
Blair County added 79 new cases and Cambria County added 36 cases included in the state’s recorc 2,900 new cases reported Thursday by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
The additional Cambria County deaths and three deaths in Westmoreland County are among 47 new deaths statewide, bringing Pennsylvania’s totals to 220,566 cases 8,937 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
It is the most deaths reported in one day since June 2.
Cambria County has had 1,410 cases and 12 deaths related to COVID-19 since the pandemic hit the state in March.
Elsewhere in the region, Somerset County recorded three new cases, Bedford County had 38, Indiana County had 69, Clearfield County had 25, Centre County had 55 and Westmoreland County had 56 new cases in Thursday’s report.
