COVID-19 cases increased around the region Saturday and Cambria County inched closer to a total of 500, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Cambria added six instances of the coronavirus and now sits at 492 since the pandemic began; Somerset added two; Blair, three; Bedford, one; Clearfield, four; and Westmoreland, seven.
Pennsylvania continued an increasing 7-day average with 963 new cases and 18 new deaths – which raised the statewide totals to 138,635 cases and 7,760 deaths.
There have been 1.6 million negative tests to date, the state department of health said.
In nursing and personal care facilities, there have been 21,346 cases among residents and 4,587 among employees in 945 distinct institutions across 61 counties.
There have been more than 5,000 deaths attributed to the disease in those facilities.
Cambria County has five care homes with 35 cases among residents, 20 among staff and no deaths.
Although most COVID-19 patients hospitalized are 65 years of age or older, the state department of health has noticed an "significant increase" of cases in residents ages 19-24.
From April to August there's been a 8% increase in cases among that age group from 5% to 13% in the southwestern portion of the state.
The highest increase is found in the northeast where the average increased from 6% in April to nearly 20% in August.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.