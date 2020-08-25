Cambria County added nine new COVID-19 cases and Blair County reported its ninth death as the state topped 130,000 cases and 7,600 deaths on Tuesday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported.
There were 561 new cases and 26 additional deaths related to COVID-19 included in Tuesday’s report, bringing state totals to 130,035 cases and 7,605 deaths.
Pennsylvania reached the 130,000 mark exactly five months after recording the state’s 1,000th COVID-19 case on March 25.
Around the region:
• Cambria County’s nine new cases brings its totals to 439 cases and three deaths.
• Somerset added one case to reach 157 cases and three deaths.
• Bedford County remains at 161 cases and five deaths.
• Blair County added seven cases and one death to reach 414 cases and nine deaths.
• Indiana County added four cases to reach 404 cases and nine deaths.
• Clearfield County added two cases to reach 212 cases and one death.
• Westmoreland County added eight cases to reach 1,748 cases and 49 deaths.
• Fayette County added two cases to reach 663 cases and six deaths.
Check back for updates.
