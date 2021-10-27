JOHNSTOWN – Cambria County added four more COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, in what is becoming an upward trend this week.
The latest addition gives Cambria 507 total deaths – 13 of them since Sunday.
Somerset County added two deaths, while Westmoreland added four, state Department of Health figures show.
Two other area counties also added additional COVID-19-related deaths – Blair, with three; and Bedford, which added one.
The state added 142 deaths Wednesday, its largest one-day total since January. But following a string of days that showed a decline in deaths, it was not clear Wednesday whether the total involved reports from multiple days.
Among new cases, just one county added 100 or more cases Wednesday – Westmoreland with 159.
Blair County added 73 cases while Cambria added 64.
Indiana added 57 cases, while Somerset added 42 and Clearfield added 35 Wednesday.
Some could get 4th shot
The Centers for Disease Control said this week immunocompromised people may receive four shots total – two after their initial two-round doses of Pfizer or Moderna.
Some medical conditions and treatments can make it difficult for immunocompromised adults to build immunity and retain it, resulting in the need for a fourth shot, the CDC said.
The CDC authorized a third dose in August for those 18 and older who are deemed immunocompromised.
School-age trend
The number of COVID-19 cases among school-aged children (between 5-18 years old) is nearly six times greater this year than in 2020.
During the week of Oct. 19, 5,877 cases of the virus were reported among school-aged kids – compared to 1,052 during the same week in 2020.
But that figure is down by more than 1,000 from two weeks earlier.
