Cambria County added four new COVID-19 cases Tuesday as the statewide total topped 140,000 cases since the coronavirus pandemic hit Pennsylvania in March, the Department of Health reported.
Tuesday’s report added 496 additional positive cases and 11 new deaths, bringing the statewide totals to 140,359 cases and 7,791 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Elsewhere in the region, Somerset County added one new case, Bedford and Blair counties each had two new cases, Clearfield County had nine and Indiana County had three new cases.
Although there are fewer tests reported on weekends and holidays, Tuesday’s report included the fewest new cases since Aug. 24. It dropped the seven-day average for new cases below 800 after 11 consecutive increases.
There have been 21,464 cases in residents of long-term care homes and 4,615 cases among employees of the homes. A total of 5,242 COVID-19 related deaths have occurred in residents of nursing or personal care facilities.
Since last Tuesday’s long-term care update, Cambria County has had four new cases in residents and three new staff cases. Somerset has had one new case in staff from the homes. Blair County has added four resident cases, three staff cases and two resident deaths related to COVID-19
Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine will provide an update on the state’s COVID-19 response during a 1:30 p.m. press conference on Tuesday.
