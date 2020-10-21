Cambria County had five new COVID-19 cases Wednesday and Blair County added 19, among 1,425 additional positive statewide, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported.
There are 29 new deaths reported, including one death in Blair County and two in Westmoreland County.
The report brings the state totals to to 186,297 cases and 8,562 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Westmoreland County added 109 cases and Centre County added 34 cases in Wednesday’s update.
Westmoreland County now has 3,703 cases and 76 deaths, Blair County now has 1,077 cases and 26 deaths and Cambria County has 918 cases and seven deaths.
Philadelphia’s case-count increased by 290 in Wednesday’s report, Allegheny County’s went up 119 cases.
Elsewhere in this region, Somerset County added three cases to reach 334 cases and three deaths, Bedford added six cases to reach 348 cases and six deaths, Indiana County added seven cases to reach 973 cases and 14 deaths and Clearfield County added seven cases to reach 407 cases and seven deaths.
Check back for updates.
