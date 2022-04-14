JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Two new COVID-19-related deaths were recorded in the local eight-county region, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s online dashboard report for Thursday.
One apiece occurred in Cambria and Westmoreland.
That brought the death total for the area that includes those two counties, along with Somerset, Bedford, Blair, Indiana, Clearfield and Centre, to 4,433, since the start of the ongoing two-year pandemic.
With the addition of 23 deaths across the commonwealth, Pennsylvania’s total now stands at 44,464.
Looking forward, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention forecasts that the nation’s death total will reach between 993,000 and the unfortunate milestone mark of 1,001,000 by the week ending May 7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.