coronavirus

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Two new COVID-19-related deaths were recorded in the local eight-county region, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s online dashboard report for Thursday.

One apiece occurred in Cambria and Westmoreland.

That brought the death total for the area that includes those two counties, along with Somerset, Bedford, Blair, Indiana, Clearfield and Centre, to 4,433, since the start of the ongoing two-year pandemic.

With the addition of 23 deaths across the commonwealth, Pennsylvania’s total now stands at 44,464.

Looking forward, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention forecasts that the nation’s death total will reach between 993,000 and the unfortunate milestone mark of 1,001,000 by the week ending May 7.

Dave Sutor is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at (814) 532-5056. Follow him on Twitter @Dave_Sutor.

COVID-19 update for April 15

County New cases New deaths Total cases Cases/100,000 Total deaths population
Cambria 7 1 34590 26568 725 130192
Somerset 1 0 18715 25481 405 73447
Bedford 1 0 10974 22916 275 47888
Blair 13 0 29684 24365 611 121829
Indiana 0 0 17424 20725 354 84073
Clearfield 5 0 19296 24347 345 79255
Centre 25 0 35295 21735 348 162385
Westmoreland 26 1 79818 22877 1370 348899
Region 78 2 245796 23455 4433 1047968
Pennsylvania 1641 23 2793891 21824 44464 12801937

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you