Cambria County added nine new COVID-19 cases Saturday and Blair County added 10, among 888 new cases statewide, the Department of Health announced.
There were 15 new deaths across the state reported Saturday, bringing Pennsylvania’s totals to 112,936 cases and 7,204 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Allegheny County is reporting an increase of 66 cases and Philadelphia County is reporting 167 new cases.
In this region, Somerset County had four new cases, Clearfield added three, Indiana added nine, Fayette added 16 and Westmoreland added 13 new cases.
From July 25 through Friday there were 156,111 tests administered with 6,477 positive cases. Friday’s one-day total was 21,388 test results reported. These results represent the total number of tests administered, which include some who had been tested previously. Those are not included in the overall report.
The health department estimates 76% of confirmed COVID-19 cases have recovered, or almost 86,000 people.
Check back for updates.
