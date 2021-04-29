Cambria County topped 70 new COVID-19 cases for the fourth time this month and recorded two additional deaths in Thursday’s Pennsylvania Department of Health report.
Cambria’s 76 additional cases lead the eight-county region.
Pennsylvania added 3,322 new cases and 50 deaths Thursday, bringing the state totals to 1,146,398 cases and 26,179 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Across the region, Cambria’s 76 cases and two deaths bring its totals to 13,675 cases and 418 deaths since the pandemic struck in March 2020.
Somerset County recorded 25 new cases and one death to reach 7,522 cases and 201 deaths.
Bedford County recorded 10 new cases and two deaths to reach 4,321 cases and 134 deaths.
Blair County recorded 29 new cases and one death to reach 12,456 cases and 322 deaths.
Indiana County recorded 12 new cases with no deaths to reach 5,910 cases and 169 deaths.
Clearfield County recorded 21 new cases and two deaths to reach 8,138 cases and 137 deaths.
Centre County recorded 45 new cases with no deaths to reach 16,275 cases and 220 deaths.
Westmoreland County recorded 61 new cases with no deaths to reach 348,899 cases and 741 deaths.
Thursday’s data indicates the local area’s spring surge lingers while the state’s has eased. The state’s rolling seven-day average is essentially equal to the average from five weeks ago, while the local counties’ averages remain elevated.
Cambria’s seven-day average is 49 new cases a day, up from 18 five weeks ago.
Somerset is averaging 22 cases a day, up from nine; Bedford is averaging 12 cases a day, up from five and Blair is averaging 44 cases a day, up from 19.
Meanwhile, Pennsylvania providers have administered 8,330,129 vaccine doses and 3,349,820 people are fully vaccinated. Another 1,907,763 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.