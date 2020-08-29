Cambria, Somerset and Bedford counties all saw increases in their number of COVID-19 cases from Friday to Saturday.
Seven positives were recorded in Cambria, bringing the total to 457, according to information posted by the Pennsylvania Department of Health on Saturday.
Somerset increased by two to 164. Bedford's total went from 167 to 168.
No additional deaths were reported, leaving Cambria, Somerset and Bedford with four, three and five, respectively.
Neighboring counties Indiana, Blair, Clearfield and Westmoreland did not report any new deaths.
Statewide, the recording of 843 additional positive cases took Pennsylvania's cases to 132,834.
Sixteen additional deaths were attributed to COVID-19, increasing the commonwealth's total to 7,671. More than 1.5 million negative tests have now been recorded.
The Department of Health once again encouraged residents to follow safety precautions.
“The mitigation efforts in place now are essential as we protect our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, including our children as they start school and our loved ones in long-term care facilities,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said in a press release statement. “Wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, and following the requirements set forth in the orders for bars and restaurants, gatherings, and telework will help keep our case counts low.
"We know that the cases in schools and in facilities such as nursing homes are often a reflection of the spread of the virus in the local community. Together, as Pennsylvanians, we each have a part to play in working to ensure that cases of COVID-19 remain low.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.