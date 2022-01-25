JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Cambria and Indiana counties added six and nine COVID-19 deaths respectively Tuesday, while staffing struggles within Pennsylvania's state prisons are prompting a halt to visits.
Beginning Thursday, the Department of Corrections is suspending in-person visitation through Feb. 28, George Little, acting secretary of corrections, announced in an email.
“Staffing levels have been significantly impacted throughout the winter months by the same uptick in COVID-19 cases that our communities are experiencing,” Little said. “Even when symptoms are mild, quarantine requirements for COVID-positive staff and close contacts of those who have tested positive have led to an increased reliance on voluntary and mandated overtime that is not sustainable.”
Little said he is hopeful the move will allow prisons to more effectively allocate staff.
The visitation ban will not affect inmates’ recreation, education or other programs, Corrections officials wrote in a release to media.
While the halt to in-person visits is in effect, access to free video visits will be increased, and the department will provide cable television at no charge during February.
More testing options
The increase in test demand in the region prompted local and state officials to add a mass testing site at the Johnstown Galleria earlier this month.
Another in Friedens will debut next week.
Friedens Lutheran Church, 131 S. Main St., will host a first-come, first-served testing site between Feb. 1 and Feb. 12, according to the Cambria/Somerset COVID-19 Task Force
The location will offer testing from 10 a.m. through 7 p.m. on weekdays. On Saturdays (Feb. 5 and 12), the hours will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The site will be closed Feb. 6 and 7.
No referrals or health insurance are needed for the free testing. Those who are seeking tests are asked to bring a photo ID or insurance card for identification, officials said.
Local cases
In area counties, Cambria County added 285 cases as of early Tuesday, and its death total is now 660.
Somerset County added 154 cases and two deaths.
Indiana County added 101 cases and nine deaths to reach 322 since the pandemic began.
Bedford added 59 cases and no deaths, while Blair added 101 cases and six deaths.
Blair County now has 554 deaths.
Westmoreland did not add any additional COVID-19 deaths but its case total grew by 338 to cross the 73,000 mark.
Local prisons faring differently
Somerset County’s two state prisons had far different reports this week.
SCI Somerset had 27 active cases, which is approximately 2% of its 1,119 inmates.
SCI Laurel Highlands, by comparison, had 246 active cases – the second highest in the state. That’s more than 22% of the prison’s 1,119 inmates.
Laurel Highlands serves as the state’s provider for inmates with special medical needs, the corrections department website says. Its population includes geriatric inmates, those in long-term care or personal care and those who rely on wheelchairs or access to kidney dialysis.
Vaccines up
State health officials said 382,064 vaccines were administered over the past week, including 272,327 boosters.
The increase in vaccines administered jumped 38.5% over the previous week.
To find a local vaccination site, visit vaccines.gov
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.