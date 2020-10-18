Driven partly by rising cases in the Ebensburg area and the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown, 55 more COVID-19 cases were reported in Cambria County over the past two days.
Cambria County's total caseload since March jumped by 17% over the past week to end up at 886 cases Sunday, Department of Health figures show.
The county's one-week total set another new record, with 133 cases added over that span.
State totals by zip code show the Ebensburg area now has the highest totals, with 153 cases recorded as Cambria County Prison officials have reported at least 86 inmates or staff members have tested positive for the virus.
In Richland Township, 13 students at the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown have tested positive for the virus in the past week, bringing its total this fall to 30. Most of those cases have been reported over the past three weeks.
Positivity rates
A sharp increase in COVID-19 cases is also being reported in several other area counties – with the percentage of positive tests also rising.
Among 1,022 recorded in Cambria County over the past week, 13% were positive – up from 7% a week ago.
Until October, the positivity rate for Cambria County hovered around 3%.
Bedford County's positivity rate was 16% based on 286 cases reported last week.
Its rate was 9% the week prior.
Blair County's rate was just under 14% – up from 10% – while Somerset County's rate remained steady at 7%.
Most of region's counties see case spike
Westmoreland County added 175 cases over the past two days, increasing its yearlong total of 3,485 cases by 5% in two days.
Westmoreland County also added 8 deaths last week.
Blair County added 46 cases over the weekend to bring its total to 1,026 cases. Over the past week, the county added 139 cases.
Indiana County added 119 cases last week – 20 of them since Saturday.
To the south, Somerset County recorded 11 cases over the weekend, including three Sunday. Bedford County added 14 cases over the same span.
No additional deaths were reported in Bedford, Blair, Cambria and Somerset counties.
Statewide, Pennsylvania added 1,319 more COVID-19 cases Sunday and a total of 3,176 over the weekend.
Deaths now stand at 8,492, an increase of 35 over the past two days.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.