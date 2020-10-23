Cambria County and Pennsylvania on Friday set records for new COVID-19 cases, the Department of Health’s midday report showed.
The county added 50 new cases and the state had 2,219 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 190,579.
“Daily increases are now comparable with what we saw in April 2020, with (Friday’s) case count the largest one-day total,” the department said in a press release.
There were 33 additional deaths added on Friday, including Indiana County’s 16th. For the third consecutive day, Westmoreland had two new deaths.
Friday’s report brings the state total to 8,625 total deaths attributed to COVID-19.
It was Westmoreland County’s 11th consecutive day with at least one death.
Locally, Somerset County reported 11 new cases, Bedford and Blair counties each had 10, Indiana County had 34, Clearfield had four, Centre had 59 and Westmoreland had 64.
The state estimates 79% of COVID-19 patients have recovered, which is roughly 150,000 people.
