COVID-19 by the numbers

Pennsylvania had almost 181,000 cases and more than 8,400 deaths connected to the coronavirus outbreak as of Saturday. Here are some statistics on COVID-19 statewide and in our region:

Statewide data:

​• Negative tests: 2,119,850

• Positive tests: 180,943

• Deaths: 8,466

• Recovered: 80%

Southwestern counties:

• Cambria: 877 positives, 26,212 negatives (7 deaths)

• Somerset: 313 positives, 11,703 negatives (3 deaths)

• Bedford: 329 positives, 5,059 negatives (6 deaths)

• Blair: 1,003 positives, 19,726 negatives (23 deaths)

• Indiana: 939 positives, 10,501 negatives (14 deaths)

• Clearfield: 389 positives, 8,851 negatives (7 deaths)

• Westmoreland: 3,412 positives, 47,962 negatives (69 deaths)

• Allegheny: 13,959 positives, 194,042 negatives (387 deaths)

• Beaver: 2,134 positives, 22,633 negatives (136 deaths)

• Butler: 1,388 positives, 25,126 negatives (26 deaths)

• Centre: 3,687 positives, 33,339 negatives (15 deaths)

• Fayette: 917 positives, 17,568 negatives (10 deaths)

• Greene: 211 positives, 4,904 negatives (1 death)

• Washington: 1,625 positives, 28,051 negatives (32 deaths)

Hardest-hit counties:

• Philadelphia: 35,452 positives, 309,896 negatives (1,866 deaths)

• Montgomery: 13,114 positives, 164,702 negatives (889 deaths)

• Delaware: 12,510 positives, 122,189 negatives (764 deaths)

• Bucks: 9,561 positives, 108,685 negatives (622 deaths)

• Lancaster: 8,892 positives, 89,517 negatives (468 deaths)

• Berks: 8,212 positives, 57,316 negatives (412 deaths)

• Chester: 7,577 positives, 93,382 negatives (372 deaths)

• Lehigh: 6,109 positives, 66,695 negatives (361 deaths)

• Northampton: 5,022 positives, 61,172 negatives (309 deaths)

• Lackawanna: 3,244 positives, 35,569 negatives (217 deaths)

• Luzerne: 4,655 positives, 51,370 negatives (190 deaths)

• Dauphin: 4,365 positives, 50,414 negatives (185 deaths)

• Monroe: 1,913 positives, 25,118 negatives (134 deaths)

Estimated case counts by age group:

• Ages 0-9: 4,095.

• Ages 10-19: 15,753.

• Ages 20-29: 35,007.

• Ages 30-39: 26,090.

• Ages 40-49: 23,299.

• Ages 50-59: 26,554.

• Ages 60-69: 20,613.

• Ages 70-79: 13,060.

• Ages 80-89: 10,263.

• Ages 90-99: 5,770.

• Ages 100+: 298.

Case counts by gender:

• Female: 98,046 cases.

• Male: 81,728 cases.

• Not reported: 1,162 cases.

Estimated case counts by ethnicity:

• Black: 22,464 cases.

• White: 72,229 cases.

• Asian: 3,445 cases.

• Other: 1,797 cases.

• Not reported: 81,008 cases.

– To view Pa. Dept. of Health maps and other information, visit: www.health.pa.gov/topics/disease/coronavirus/Pages/Coronavirus.aspx.