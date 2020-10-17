Cambria County's COVID-19 spike continued with 46 new cases reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health on Saturday.
The number increased from 831 on Friday to 877.
Cambria has added 149 confirmed or probable cases since Oct. 9, accounting for 17% of the county's total since the pandemic started in March.
Other local counties saw increases, too.
Twenty-three new cases in Blair pushed that county's total to over 1,000.
Westmoreland added 102 new cases, increasing its total to 3,412. Three new deaths were recorded in Westmoreland where 69 people have died from causes related to the disease. No new deaths occurred in Cambria, Somerset or Bedford, leaving them with seven, three and six, respectively.
There were five news case in Somerset, six in Bedford.
DOH reported 1,857 additional positive cases, bringing the statewide total to 180,943. Pennsylvania has 8,466 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
There were 234,583 tests administered – with 9,778 positive cases – statewide between Oct. 10 and Oct. 16.
