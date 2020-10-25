Blair County added 53 COVID-19 cases over the two-day weekend, while Cambria added 42, continuing a trend of increased positives across the region and state.
Following a single-day record of 50 cases Friday, Cambria added 28 on Saturday and 14 on Sunday, state Department of Health figures show.
The county was one of three counties across the area to add more than 100 cases this past week and one of four to set new records over that span.
Cambria County added 142 cases, topping the prior week's total of 133, which had set a weekly record.
The county now has 1,028 cases since March – and just under half of them have been recorded in the past month.
Cases confirmed at Cambria County Prison has played a role in that increase, with at least 86 cases reported as of Oct 17.
The county's death total remained at seven on Sunday and the state apparently has not yet added the COVID-19 death of a 68-year-old Stonycreek Township man reported Friday by Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees.
The man was receiving care at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center when he died Wednesday, the coroner said.
Hospitalizations up
According to the state Department of Health, Cambria County hospitalizations due to the coronavirus increased by 3.1% compared to the week prior. Exact figures weren't provided.
Indiana County added two deaths and 128 cases over the past week, 45 of those new cases on Saturday and Sunday, to bring its total to 1,073.
Blair County added 137 cases and four deaths over the past week.
Bedford County added a record 45 cases over the past week, 13 of them over the weekend to reach 382 cases.
Somerset County, which has had new cases in several area schools and at the State Correctional Institution at Somerset, added 72 cases countywide over the past week – a one-week record.
Thirty-eight of those cases were reported over the past two days, the state reported.
SCI-Somerset has 48 people – 42 inmates and six staff – classified as "active" cases related to an outbreak first reported Sept 27.The prison has had at least 40 cases for more than a week.
Statewide trends
Pennsylvania added 1,666 cases Sunday, compared to 1,319 on Oct 18 and 1,116 cases the Sunday prior.
State health officials have been warning Pennsylvanians to remain cautious about the virus' spread, to remain at least six feet apart whenever possible and to wear masks in public.
The state indicated 1,104 people with COVID-19 were hospitalized Sunday, up from approximately 850 two weeks ago, bringing the 14-day rolling average to more than 900 per day for the first time since early June.
Daily deaths have increased this month but at a far slower rate and remain well below the daily rate reported in May.
