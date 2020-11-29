Cambria County added 402 COVID-19 cases over the weekend and was one of several local counties that added three or more deaths.
According to the Department of Health, both Cambria and Somerset counties recorded three deaths between Saturday and Sunday totals, while Indiana County added four.
The new cases were among 13,582 cases and 117 deaths added statewide over the past two days across Pennsylvania, which continues seeing that count fill hospitals across much of the state.
Locally, Somerset County added 130 cases combined between the Saturday and Sunday reports.
Bedford County added 111 cases, ending a week that saw its test positivity rate at more than 22% for the second straight week.
Indiana County added 103 cases, while Clearfield added 163 cases and two deaths over the same two day span.
Over the past week, Cambria County has added 1,213 cases and a record 20 deaths to bring its total since March to 60.
As of last week's report, 17 of Cambria County's deaths were residents of long-term care facilities.
Hospitalizations
Statewide, Pennsylvania had 4,405 people admitted to hospitals statewide for treatment related to COVID-19 – up more than 300% from the same date a month earlier.
Of that total, 918 patients were in intensive care beds, state data show.
Combining Cambria and Blair counties, there were 190 people hospitalized over the weekend, with 27 COVID-19 patients in intensive care units and 21 on ventilators.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.