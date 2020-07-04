Cambria County had four new COVID-19 cases while Somerset saw no change among 634 new cases across Pennsylvania, the Department of Health reported Saturday.
The state's total confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases as of Saturday morning were 89,375. To date there have also been 725,448 negative tests statewide.
Cambria's four cases increased the county's total to 94, which included confirmed and probable cases.
Somerset, Bedford, Clearfield, Indiana reported no change from Friday, but Blair had two new cases, Centre had six, Fayette had three and Westmoreland had 30 new cases.
As of Saturday, Somerset had 63 total cases, Bedford had 89, Blair had 81, Centre had 224, Clearfield had 74, Fayette had 135, Indiana had 114 and Westmoreland had 774.
The death toll has stayed level across Cambria and neighboring counties. To date, there have been three deaths in Cambria, one in Somerset, four in Bedford, one in Blair, seven in Centre, four in Fayette, six in Indiana, zero in Clearfield and 38 in Westmoreland.
