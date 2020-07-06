Cambria County added four COVID-19 cases and Blair County had six new positives among 450 additional cases in Monday's report by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
The state total topped 90,000, reaching 90,304 confirmed COVID-19 infections since the first case was reported in March. The health department estimates more than 70,000 have recovered, setting recovery at about 78%.
Somerset and Clearfield counties also had one new case each.
To the west, Allegheny County added 218 cases overnight; Westmoreland County had 54 and Fayette County added 12 in Monday's report.
Only one additional death attributed to COVID-19 was reported Monday, bringing the state total to 6,754 deaths.
