A statewide increase in daily COVID-19 cases is not yet being mirrored in much of this region, state data indicate.
But three people died in the area over the weekend, according to the state Department of Health.
Cambria, Bedford and Westmoreland each reported one additional death on Saturday, while none of the region's seven counties added any deaths on Sunday.
Cambria County, has had 12,059 confirmed cases of the virus since the pandemic's arrival last spring, after adding 31 cases over the weekend.
Cambria has seen 103 positive tests since March 14, down from 137 the week before.
The county now has had 402 total deaths, after adding two over the past week.
Somerset County's death toll remained unchanged over the past week at 185.
The county added 13 cases over the weekend and 60 cases over the past week. That's down from 72 the week before.
Bedford County now has 3,878 confirmed cases since the pandemic's onset after adding 19 cases over the weekend and 36 cases over the last week.
Bedford's death total remains at 130.
Blair County added four deaths over the past week to bring its total to 309.
The county added 26 new cases over the weekend, 101 cases over the past seven days, which is up just a handful from the previous week.
Indiana County added 25 cases over the weekend and 63 cases over the past week.
The county now has 5,185 total cases and remains at 160 deaths.
Clearfield was one county that saw a significant jump in cases over the last week – with 210 more positives.
That marked the county's second consecutive week of a caseload increase, with the county logging 187 a week earlier.
The county added added five deaths and now has 121 total.
Pennsylvania added 6,355 cases over the past two days and now has had 986,857 cumulative cases since the arrival of COVID-19.
Vaccines increase
The number of Cambria County residents receiving vaccinations continues to climb – at a rate higher than surrounding counties.
As of Sunday, more than one in four residents had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
According to state figures, 14,194 people have been given an initial dose, while 19,664 are fully vaccinated.
The total of 33,858 represents 26% of Cambria's population.
Blair and Indiana counties now both have one in five of their residents at least partially vaccinated.
Blair County has recorded 24,838 combined vaccinations administered. Indiana County is up to 16,776 people who've received at least one dose.
Somerset County's total, 13,864, is just under 19%.
Most of those 13,864 people have received both doses.
Bedford County trails at 13%. It's total rose to 6,551 including people receiving one (2,755) or both doses (3,796).
