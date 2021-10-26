JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Six of the region's counties added new deaths Tuesday, led by Cambria and Westmoreland, which added three each.
Cambria County now has recorded 503 deaths since the arrival of the pandemic the spring of 2020.
Westmoreland County has 892 total.
Elsewhere in the region, Somerset County's latest death put the county at 250.
Clearfield now has 194 after adding two while Centre climbed to 244 with one additional fatality.
While the state added 79 deaths due to COVID-19 on Tuesday, that total is down 12% compared to the previous week.
Among new cases, Cambria County added 54, which is one of its lowest one-day totals this month.
Somerset County added 42 cases, while Bedford had 17.
Westmoreland and Blair led the region in new cases Tuesday with 179 and 71 cases, respectively.
Indiana County added 52 cases, while Clearfield recorded 35.
Pennsylvania hospitals were providing care for 2,798 people as of early Tuesday.
That's down 200 from a week ago. But the latest 14-day moving average is still near the 2021 high point.
