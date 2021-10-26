coronavirus

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Six of the region's counties added new deaths Tuesday, led by Cambria and Westmoreland, which added three each.

Cambria County now has recorded 503 deaths since the arrival of the pandemic the spring of 2020.

Westmoreland County has 892 total.

Elsewhere in the region, Somerset County's latest death put the county at 250.

Clearfield now has 194 after adding two while Centre climbed to 244 with one additional fatality.

While the state added 79 deaths due to COVID-19 on Tuesday, that total is down 12% compared to the previous week.

Among new cases, Cambria County added 54, which is one of its lowest one-day totals this month.

Somerset County added 42 cases, while Bedford had 17.

Westmoreland and Blair led the region in new cases Tuesday with 179 and 71 cases, respectively.

Indiana County added 52 cases, while Clearfield recorded 35.

Pennsylvania hospitals were providing care for 2,798 people as of early Tuesday.

That's down 200 from a week ago. But the latest 14-day moving average is still near the 2021 high point.

Covid-19 by the numbers

County New cases New deaths Total cases Cases per 100,000 Total deaths Deaths per 100,000 7-day new cases 7-day per 100,000 Population
Cambria 54 3 19193 14742 503 386 521 400 130192
Somerset 42 1 10504 14301 250 340 216 294 73447
Bedford 17 0 6725 14043 169 353 181 378 47888
Blair 71 0 17231 14144 379 311 458 376 121829
Indiana 52 1 8916 10605 224 266 225 268 84073
Clearfield 35 2 11120 14031 194 245 263 332 79255
Centre 32 1 20474 12608 244 150 230 142 162385
Westmoreland 179 3 44630 12792 892 256 867 248 348899
Region 482 11 138793 13244 2855 272 2961 283 1047968
Pennsylvania 3742 79 1544463 12064 31055 243 30736 240 12801937
