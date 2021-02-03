Cambria County recorded just two dozen new COVID-19 cases and no deaths Wednesday as the state’s winter surge continued to ease.
There were 3,128 additional positive cases and 143 new deaths statewide, bringing Pennsylvania’s totals to 853,616 cases and 21,955 deaths attributed to COVID-19, the Department of Health reported.
In addition to Cambria County’s 24 new cases, Somerset County had 11 additional cases, Bedford County had 10 cases, Blair County had 64 cases, Indiana County had 19 cases, Clearfield County had 37 cases, Centre County had 82 cases and Westmoreland County had 115 cases.
The region’s 13 additional deaths included one in Bedford County, four in Westmoreland County and two each in Somerset, Blair, Clearfield and Centre counties.
Hospitalizations continue to trend downward but have leveled off recently. On Wednesday there were 3,224 inpatients with COVID-19 being treated in Pennsylvania hospitals, including 657 in intensive care units and 378 on ventilators or breathing machines. In Cambria, Blair, Somerset and Bedford county hospitals, there were 95 inpatients, with 20 in ICUs and 18 on ventilators.
A week ago, there were 3,790 hospitalizations statewide and 114 in the four-county region.
The health department projects that providers will have received 2,121,100 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines by the end of the week.
The total includes all of the department’s shipments since Dec. 14. It does not include Philadelphia, which is its own health department and distribution, or federal facilities being supplied directly by the federal government.
The department estimates that just over half of those doses will have been injected into Pennsylvanians, with 850,819 of the first doses and 216,361 of the second doses administered.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.