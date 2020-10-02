Cambria County added 22 COVID-19 cases Friday as the state reported 1,161 new positive tests, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported.
It’s the first time since April 10 that the state’s new-case count topped 1,000 on three consecutive days and this was Cambria’s second consecutive day with more than 20 new cases.
The state’s 1,156 cases added on Thursday, however, included 205 “probable” cases based on antigen tests collected through September in Philadelphia.
There were 19 additional deaths in Friday’s update, bringing the state totals to 161,284 cases and 8,179 deaths associated with COVID-19.
Centre County had 99 new cases Friday, but its Penn State University-related surge eased slightly. The state’s early warning dashboard showed Centre County had 474 new cases over the past seven days – down from 718 for the previous seven days.
The statewide new-case count topped 6,000 over the past seven days, jumping from 5,280 for data collected Sept. 18-24 to 6,036 for Sept. 25-Oct. 1.
Allegheny County reported 73 new cases and Philadelphia added 107.
In this region, Somerset County added six cases, Bedford added three, Blair added 13, Indiana added 14, Clearfield added five and Westmoreland added 54 new cases.
No additional deaths were reported in local counties.
