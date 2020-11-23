There were 147 new COVID-19 cases Monday in Cambria County and 87 in Blair County, among 4,762 added statewide, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported.
Cambria, Blair and Bedford counties each recorded one new COVID-19 death and Westmoreland County reported four deaths.
There were 28 new deaths reported Monday across Pennsylvania, bringing state totals 314,401 cases and 9,870 deaths attributed to COVID-19 since the pandemic hit the state in March.
Monday’s totals were down slightly from recent days, but Monday’s report has data for the 24 hours ending at 11:59 p.m. Sunday. Testing rates are lower on Sunday and death reports often lag over weekends.
There were 58,950 test results reported to the department on Friday, 62,299 on Saturday and 39,901 reported on Sunday.
Somerset County added 27 cases, Bedford County added 34, Indiana County added 23, Clearfield County added 40, Centre County added 47 and Westmoreland County added 156 new cases on Monday.
Check back for updates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.