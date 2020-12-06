Cambria County lost 14 more residents over the weekend to COVID-19, sending its total above the 100 mark, while adding 510 more positive cases, state totals show.
Continuing an ongoing record-setting surge, the county added 1,306 cases over the past week.
And after recording 60 deaths over the course of the pandemic from March through Nov. 29, 43 people who tested positive for COVID-19 have died in the past seven days.
At least 38 of Cambria's 103 COVID-19 deaths involve residents of nursing homes or personal care facilities.
Bedford County lost six people over the weekend to bring its to total to 50, while also adding 128 cases.
Bedford lost 26 residents in the past week who were COVID-19 positive, doubling its total, according to the state Department of Health.
Blair County added 330 cases, while Somerset County added 249 cases and two deaths.
Somerset County's death total is now at 23 after five this week.
Somerset County now has 2,461 total cases since March, 580 of them in the past week. A portion of those cases have involved inmates and staff from the state prisons, which have added 67 (SCI-Laurel Highlands) cases and 41 (SCI-Somerset) cases over the past two weeks.
Elsewhere in the region:
• Indiana County now has 2,954 cases and 57 deaths.
• Westmoreland County has 11,177 cases and 242 deaths after adding 632 cases and 14 deaths over the past two days. Westmoreland County, has logged a record-setting 55 deaths this week.
Hospital beds
State health officials have been warning residents that hospital rates have also been surging, filling up available beds statewide that are also needed for other health emergencies.
As of Sunday, 5,300 people were hospitalized in Pennsylvania with COVID-19, state data show. More than 1,100 are now in intensive care beds, leaving a little more than 16% of the beds statewide available.
One week earlier, 4,500 patients were hospitalized with the virus.
“There are not an unlimited number of hospital beds,” Secretary Rachel Levine said Friday during a press conference. “More importantly, there are not an unlimited number of staff – doctors, nurses, support staff, EMTs.
“The people who make our healthcare system work are relying on you to do the right thing,” she added.
Commented
