Cambria County added 12 COVID-19 cases over the weekend, while Blair County added 13 to cross the 400-case mark.
The cases were among 796 and 619 statewide added Saturday and Sunday, respectively, according to the state Department of Health.
Among other counties, Indiana County added 11 cases over the two-day span and now stands at 399 cases.
Bedford County is now at 161 cases after adding two cases Sunday.
Somerset County is at 156 cases after adding two cases Saturday and three cases Sunday, while Westmoreland County has 1,731 cases after adding 35 more over the weekend.
Cambria County stands at 428 cases after adding 45 over the past week.
Blair is at 403 cases after adding 52 cases over the same period.
But both Cambria and Blair counties’ weekly totals were lower than the week before after adding 47 and 67, respectively, over the previous span.
Somerset added 14 cases over the past week, while Bedford added six.
Two deaths were reported Sunday elsewhere in the state.
