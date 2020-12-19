Local counties added cases in triple digits Saturday to their COVID-19 totals.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 119 new cases and nine new deaths in Cambria County, as well as 117 new cases and 1 new death in Somerset County.
Other counties in the region also had several dozen new cases each, including 64 in Bedford, 144 in Blair, 53 in Indiana, 59 in Clearfield and 410 in Westmoreland.
All of those counties also had additional deaths included in Saturday's Department of Health report. Clearfield County had one additional death. Bedford County had two new deaths attributed to the virus, Blair had nine, Indiana had five and Westmoreland had eight.
Statewide, there were 9,834 additional positive cases of COVID-19 recorded Saturday by the Department, bringing the statewide total to 548,489 and its death toll to 13,608.
There are 6,147 total individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide, double the peak in the spring, the department's Saturday report showed.
Of that number, 1,232 patients are in intensive care units with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.