Cambria County had 115 additional COVID-19 cases and nine deaths in Thursday’s update by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
There were 9,966 new cases and 224 additional deaths across the state reported Thursday, bringing Pennsylvania’s totals to 529,335 cases and 13,392 deaths associated with COVID-19.
Somerset County added 72 cases, Blair County had 93 new cases, Bedford County had 22 new cases, Indiana County had 16 new cases, Clearfield County had 53 new cases, Centre County had 103 new cases and Westmoreland County reported 397 additional cases Thursday.
Westmoreland added nine deaths on Thursday. Blair, Indiana and Centre counties each reported five new deaths and Bedford and Somerset counties each reported two new deaths.
Hospitalizations dropped slightly to 6,209 COVID-19 patients in Pennsylvania hospitals on Thursday – down by 137 patients since Wednesday. There were 1,246 in intensive care units and 745 on ventilators or breathing machines. On Wednesday, there were 1,238 in ICUs and 740 on ventilators.
In Cambria, Blair, Somerset and Bedford counties, Thursday’s report showed 264 COVID-19 patients, including 28 in ICUs and 26 on ventilators. On Wednesday, it was 288 COVID-19 patients, with 25 in ICUs and 23 on ventilators.
