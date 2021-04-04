Cambria County added 101 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, while two area counties – Indiana and Clearfield – added one death each.
Cambria County's new cases bring its total to 12,426 since the pandemic arrived in March 2020, and Cambria's more than 220 new cases over the past seven days represent the county's first week-to-week increase since early January.
Other parts of the state have seen weekly rises since early March.
Somerset County crossed the 7,000-case mark over the weekend, adding 35 positives.
Blair County added 85 cases to climb to 11,281, while Clearfield is now at 7,349 after adding 73 cases over the same two-day span.
Indiana County added just 33 cases but now has 101 deaths after adding one Saturday.
Clearfield's total inched up to 130.
Cambria's death total remained at 406 – up by three over the past week. Somerset County also added three deaths, while Indiana and Clearfield both added two.
State health officials have been cautioning the public since early March about a rebound in cases in other parts of Pennsylvania, blaming new and more contagious variants of the virus and safety-measure "fatigue."
State officials have been ramping up vaccination clinics to protect Pennsylvanians, with a goal of opening appointments up to all residents in mid-April.
Vaccinations inch up
More than 2,500 more Cambria County residents are now at least partly vaccinated from the COVID-19 virus, state figures indicate.
As of Sunday, 40,792 of the county's residents – or 31% – have received one or both doses.
That includes 24,847 people considered fully vaccinated.
Clearfield County climbed to 25%, while approximately 24% of Blair, Somerset and Indiana county residents now have at least one dose.
For Somerset County, 9,925 people now are considered fully vaccinated.
Bedford County is at 9,339 people vaccinated, which represents 19% – nearly one in five people.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.