Cambria County added 10 new COVID-19 cases overnight, among 1,009 new Pennsylvania cases reported Friday by the Department of Health.
It's the first time in two months that the state's overnight total topped 1,000.
Somerset County added four new cases, Blair County had six, Bedford had one, Clearfield had three, Fayette had 15 and Westmoreland County had 35 new cases in Friday's state report.
Another 32 deaths related to COVID19 were reported, bringing state totals to 93,876 cases and 6,880 deaths.
