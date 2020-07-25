COVID-19 by the numbers

Pennsylvania had more than 106,000 cases and more than 7,100 deaths connected to the coronavirus outbreak as of Thursday. Here are some statistics on COVID-19 statewide and in our region:

Statewide data:

​• Negative tests: 1,016,705

• ​Positive tests: 106,625

• Deaths: 7,114

• Recovered: 75%

Southwestern counties:

• Cambria: 215 positives, 13,097 negatives (3 deaths)

• Somerset: 106 positives, 5,251 negatives (2 deaths)

• Bedford: 113 positives, 2,429 negatives (4 deaths)

• Blair: 171 positives, 9,004 negatives (2 deaths)

• Indiana: 206 positives, 4,942 negatives (6 deaths)

• Clearfield: 114 positives, 3,499 negatives (0 deaths)

• Westmoreland: 1,271 positives, 26,757 negatives (43 deaths)

• Allegheny: 7,161 positives, 97,934 negatives (218 deaths)

• Beaver: 1,101 positives, 10,244 negatives (82 deaths)

• Butler: 544 positives, 10,778 negatives (14 deaths)

• Centre: 313 positives, 7,623 negatives (9 deaths)

• Fayette: 307 positives, 7,907 negatives (4 deaths)

• Greene: 97 positives, 2,333 negatives (0 deaths)

• Washington: 654 positives, 13,430 negatives (10 deaths)

Hardest-hit counties:

• Philadelphia: 24,807 positives, 150,625 negatives (1,670 deaths)

• Montgomery: 9,444 positives, 80,929 negatives (844 deaths)

• Delaware: 8,250 positives, 53,755 negatives (681 deaths)

• Bucks: 6,664 positives, 51,884 negatives (574 deaths)

• Lancaster: 5,263 positives, 43,268 negatives (401 deaths)

• Berks: 5,008 positives, 26,960 negatives (362 deaths)

• Chester: 4,586 positives, 40,349 negatives (339 deaths)

• Lehigh: 4,667 positives, 34,952 negatives (334 deaths)

• Northampton: 3,727 positives, 32,682 negatives (289 deaths)

• Lackawanna: 1,851 positives, 16,749 negatives (212 deaths)

• Luzerne: 3,130 positives, 27,395 negatives (183 deaths)

• Dauphin: 2,526 positives, 24,372 negatives (152 deaths)

• Monroe: 1,551 positives, 14,372 negatives (120 deaths)

Estimated case counts by age group:

• Ages 0-9: 1,900.

• Ages 10-19: 5,200.

• Ages 20-29: 17,300.

• Ages 30-39: 16,200.

• Ages 40-49: 14,700.

• Ages 50-59: 16,900.

• Ages 60-69: 13,500.

• Ages 70-79: 8,800.

• Ages 80-89: 7,400.

• Ages 90-99: 4,500.

• Ages 100+: 230.

Estimated case counts by gender:

• Female: 58,700 cases.

• Male: 47,100 cases.

• Not reported: 801.

Estimated case counts by ethnicity:

• Black: 14,500 cases.

• White: 34,500 cases.

• Asian: 1,500 cases.

• Other: 1,100 cases.

• Not reported: 55,000 cases.

– To view Pa. Dept. of Health maps and other information, visit: www.health.pa.gov/topics/disease/coronavirus/Pages/Coronavirus.aspx