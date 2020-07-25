Cambria County added 10 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday while Blair County's positive test results increased by seven, Bedford by one and Somerset remained the same, according to the state department of health.
Across Pennsylvania there were 1,054 new cases, which brought the statewide total to 106,625. The death total increased by 13 to 7,114.
In Indiana County, there were 13 new positives that increased the areas total to 206 and Westmoreland had 19 additional cases that made the county's total 1,271.
Regionally there was one additional death in Westmoreland County which made that number 43.
To date, there have been 1,016,705 negative tests.
At long-term care facilities and nursing homes, there are 19,066 resident cases with 3,785 among employees across 826 distinct facilities in 61 counties.
The state department of health estimates that 7,902 of Pennsylvania's cases involve health-care workers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.