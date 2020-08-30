Cambria County added 10 COVID-19 cases over the weekend, but saw its weekly total drop compared to its past week results.
The county has added 32 cases since Aug. 23 – three of them on Sunday, according to the Department of Heath.
Blair County added 53 cases over the past week, including 13 on Sunday, results showed.
Throughout the region, Bedford County’s two additional cases Sunday were among nine overall last week, while Somerset County added eight over the same span.
Somerset County didn’t report any additional cases Sunday.
Indiana County added 27 cases over the past week.
Statewide, 670 additional positive cases of COVID-19 were reported Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 133,504.
Two deaths were also reported, neither of which occurred in the Johnstown region.
With 1,038 tests reported last week, Cambria County’s rate of positive cases was a bit more than 3% last week. It was 4.5% a week earlier.
Blair County’s positivity rate for last week led the area at nearly 8%.
Cambria County now has 460 cases and four deaths. Bedford has 170 cases and five deaths.
Blair has 456 cases and 11 deaths. Indiana County has 426 cases and 10 deaths, while Somerset has 164 cases and three deaths.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.