Cambria County added 10 COVID-19 cases over the weekend, while Bedford added eight.
That included the four and seven cases Bedford and Cambria added Sunday, respectively, among 691 total reported by the Department of Health.
Cambria is at 496 cases since the pandemic began, while Bedford reached 178.
Somerset County added one case Sunday and three over the weekend to bring its total to 182 cases.
Blair County added three cases Sunday and five over the weekend to take its total to 495.
Indiana County added five cases Sunday to put its total at 462, according to the Department of Health.
Over the past seven days, Cambria County's weekly total inched up from 32 a week ago to 36 cases this week.
The county's positivity rate remained at approximately 3 1/2%.
Somerset County's rate was also approximately 3 1/2%
Indiana County's positive case rate appeared to be the highest in the region at 11% over the past seven days. Blair County's positivity rate over the past week was more than 6% – down from 8% a week earlier.
Statewide, Pennsylvania now has 139,316 cases since March, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
The state did not report any additional COVID-19 deaths, keeping that total at 7,760.
Approximately 81 percent of cases have recovered, while 1.59 million patients have tested negative for coronavirus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.