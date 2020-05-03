Cambria County added one additional coronavirus case Sunday, continuing a run that has seen its total tally increase by 50 percent over the past week.
The Department of Health's latest numbers show Cambria County has recorded 33 cases – up from 22 on April 26.
Indiana County, meanwhile, added six new cases, bringing its total to 69, while Blair County added one new case to climb to 24 total.
Indiana and Blair counties stood at 63 and 21 cases, respectively, on April 26, Department of Health figures show.
Somerset County's caseload remained at 29 cases after adding three a day earlier.
The latest figures were released as the state is seeing an apparent slowdown in new COVID-19 cases across Pennsylvania.
The report also comes as the state is beginning to relax restrictions in areas where counties have showed sustained slowdowns over a multi-week period. Much of northern Pennsylvania – a 24-county zone stretching from Erie to Danville, Montour County, will move into the state's "yellow" designation from "red" on May 8.
State officials reported 962 new positives across the state Sunday, taking the tally to 49,267.
That represents the sixth-highest total in the nation.
A total of 28 deaths were also reported, bringing Pennsylvania's total to 2,418.
