On Monday, the three-week statewide COVID-19 mitigation order expired and restaurants, bars and gyms in the region could reopen. And for those who didn’t fall in line from the beginning, it meant the pressure to obey the rule has stopped.
There were many recent complaints to police in Ebensburg that the High Street Body Shop gym was open despite Gov. Tom Wolf’s order that gyms, restaurants and bars close from Dec. 12 through Jan. 4 to decrease the spread of COVID-19.
“They let us know we were not supposed to be open,” the gym’s owner, Eric Danchanko, said. “And I highly respect law enforcement, but at the same time, I stated to them all that we are doing to be safe.”
Seeing that retail businesses had approval to remain open, but gyms did not, Danchanko and his wife, Dana, who owns the gym with him, believed that the order was one they could justly oppose.
They remained open but required masks, maintained sanitation of equipment and limited occupancy to 25% of the gym’s state occupancy permit.
“Of course we try to maintain safety first,” Danchanko said. “Realizing retail businesses had the right to stay open, it made no sense why gyms had to close. We can meet the retail requirements without issues, so we definitely stayed open over the past three weeks.”
Other gyms closed, with members shifting to those that stayed open.
Oscar Cashaw, owner of Fitness Weights & Aerobics Gym in downtown Johnstown, reopened his gym Monday.
“It’s slow,” Cashaw said. “A lot of folks haven’t come back yet. We lost membership to some places that didn’t close, and maybe they decided to stay there.”
“I abided by the rules and shut my doors because I believe in what the rules stood for.”
Cashaw said he closed the gym to slow the progression of the coronavirus, as state Health Department experts prescribed.
“You might be able to get away with running a red light nine out of 10 times. But then there’s that 10th time,” Cashaw said. “It’s the same thing with COVID. If closing down for three weeks could slow down the progression of it, then I say do it.”
On Monday, restaurants returned to the 50% capacity level that has been the rule over much of the past nine months.
It’s a small consolation for restaurant workers who have been beset by layoffs and reduced hours since March.
Without a clear notion of when they’ll be able to open fully, the end of the recent shutdown hasn’t changed restaurants’ status from “survival mode,” as Flood City Café owner Kristy Hagan called it.
“We’re not looking at a crazy influx of people,” Hagan said.
“We are still in survival mode, trying to bring in enough money to pay bills and keep the doors open.”
She had operated Flood City Café in downtown Johnstown for less than a year before the pandemic set in.
The site used to have couches and a decorative rug near the fireplace. Those remain packed away. Inside the café, there’s only hard surfaces that can be sanitized.
“We are happy to be back open, but it’s still not the same feeling of my café,” Hagan said.
A silver lining, perhaps, was that the temporary closure from Dec. 12 to Monday resulted in more business than usual during the pandemic, she said. Takeout and gift cards remained available while dining in was prohibited.
“On the first day of the shutdown, we had more business than we had a whole month prior,” Hagan said. “The community really rallied around supporting local businesses. It was amazing. I have to thank the people of Johnstown and the City Council, which provided CARES Act funding.”
At the Windber Hotel in Somerset County, head Chef Thom Pulliam brought back his full staff Monday.
“It’s hard every few months to lay people off and bring them back just to lay them off again a few months after that,” he said.
They were first laid off with the initial shutdown in March.
They subsequently returned for reduced hours when rules went into effect for limited dining room capacity. And December marked the second round of layoffs, he said.
“Even though they were putting in for unemployment, it’s still so backed up, they are not getting anything yet,” Pulliam said. “That’s the hardest part of this. Twice now I’ve had to lay people off.”
Pulliam hopes business can return to normal in six months as vaccines become more available.
“I’m glad we are doing more than just to-go’s right now, but once vaccines get out there and more people feel safer, then we will start seeing restrictions being lifted a lot,” he said.
The Corner Coffee Shoppe on Scalp Avenue goes back at least to 1953, said owner John Riccilli.
“That’s what makes this scary, you don’t want something to happen to these places that are part of Johnstown’s history,” he said.
But he stressed health and safety of his employees is his first priority.
All 43 of the Corner Coffee Shoppe’s employees were called back Monday after being laid off during the shutdown, but he doesn’t know how long it will be before layoffs happen again.
“Without more help from the government or being allowed to open the dining room from 50% to 100%, I’ll have no choice,” he said. “I’m still going to have to lay people off if this keeps going.”
After the Dec. 12 statewide restrictions were announced, grassroots fundraising efforts began in Cambria, Somerset and Bedford counties to ease the burden on struggling workers.
The Community Foundation for the Alleghenies raised $10,000 among all three counties to directly support workers who lost tips and wages, CFA President Mike Kane said. And the CFA is continuing to grow that figure.
“The opening is great news, but it is only 50% yet,” he said.
“If we can be helpful to restaurant workers, we hope to do so.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.