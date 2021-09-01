Former President George W. Bush and first lady Laura, who occupied the White House the day of the 9/11 attacks, will pay tribute to the passengers and crew of United Airlines Flight 93 during a ceremony marking the 20th anniversary of the crash.
Bush will deliver the keynote address at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, his foundation, the George W. Bush Presidential Center, reported on its website.
But due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns, the public may only attend the virtual event.
The 90-minute observance will be limited to family members and invited guests and livestreamed on the park’s Facebook page. Park grounds will reopen to the public after the conclusion of the ceremony, park officials wrote in a release to media.
“The livestream provides the best platform for everyone to experience this international service to honor the sacrifice of the 40 passengers and crew members of Flight 93, and to remember those we lost on September 11, 2001,” Superintendent Stephen M. Clark said.
Bush has made several trips to the hallowed ground – oftentimes addressing only family members during the early years following the crash.
On 2011, for the 10th anniversary, he addressed a crowd of thousands alongside fellow former President Bill Clinton, and remembered the “40” as American heroes.
“For as long as this memorial stands, we’ll remember ... the sacrifice they made and the lives they spared. The United States will never forget,” Bush said at the time.
Flight 93 officials have not listed any guests and efforts to reach park officials for comment were unsuccessful Wednesday.
Park service officials did release other details on the event.
The ceremony will begin at 9:45 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at the Memorial Plaza. At 10:03 a.m., the moment Flight 93 crashed, the names of the passengers and crew members will be read with the ringing of the Bells of Remembrance.
“The families of Flight 93 look forward to gathering this year on the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11 to honor our loved ones and their heroic actions,” said Gordon Felt, brother to passenger Edward Porter Felt. “We are grateful to the National Park Service for their efforts to allow this to be done in a safe and respectful manner with technology in place to assure that the ceremony is accessible to all.”
David Hurst is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TDDavidHurst and Instagram {/em}@TDDavidHurst{em}.
