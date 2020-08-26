Transportation has been a central topic involving the return to school during the COVID-19 pandemic, but Tim McIlwain, president of McIlwain School Bus lines, said his company is ready to meet the challenge.
Last week, the bus service released a short video to reassure parents that their children will be safe during trips to and from school.
"I think everyone is on the same sheet of music and prepared to execute the mission," McIlwain said.
In the video, he describes the various steps the company has taken to prepare – and what will continue to be done to keep students safe.
A team of four personnel will disinfect the buses multiple times per day. During rides, the windows and roof hatches will be open to allow more air circulation when the weather permits, and family members are asked to sit together.
Drivers and students will be required to wear masks, per the guidance from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Mlaker Transportation is following the same procedures, Vice President of Operations Rich Young said.
The fleet of buses has been cleaned, waxed, disinfected and vehicles are ready to carry students this year.
"We are definitely prepared," Young said.
Mlaker is also performing a "thorough cleaning" of the buses every two weeks.
Another precaution involves asking that the first students on the bus go to the back seats and those after fill in to the front as needed.
When exiting a bus, the last students on will be the first to step off – to limit the interactions between riders.
When possible, students are asked to stagger seating to comply with social distancing protocols – which will be easier for those attending a district that has implemented a hybrid schedule, McIlwain said.
He added that the bus company will continue to follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control, state departments of education and health and the school districts.
"We're doing everything we can to make sure the kids are safe," Young said.
