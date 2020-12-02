November’s pandemic wave was especially harsh for Cambria and Somerset counties, Pennsylvania Department of Health data show.
Cambria County added 3,481 COVID-19 cases in one month – 74% of the county’s total cases. In Somerset, there were 1,502 confirmed cases, or 76% of the total cases.
There were 55 Cambria deaths attributed to COVID-19 during November. The county had recorded just nine deaths from its first COVID-19 death on April 7 through Oct. 31.
In Somerset County, 16 of the county’s 19 deaths came during November.
Bedford County had 1,139 cases and 20 deaths in November. Blair County had 2,956 cases and 34 deaths; Indiana County had 1,402 cases and 25 deaths; Clearfield County had 1,273 cases and six deaths; Centre County had 2,106 cases and 38 deaths; and Westmoreland County had 4,922 cases and 100 deaths during November.
Tuesday’s update by the health department reported data gathered on Monday, the final day of November.
Cambria County added 169 COVID-19 cases and two deaths Tuesday among 5,676 new cases and 182 additional deaths statewide, the department reported.
Counties across the region continued to surge, with 199 new cases in Westmoreland, 90 in Blair, 82 in Clearfield, 60 in Indiana, 50 in Somerset, 32 in Bedford and 11 new cases in Centre County.
All the region’s counties recorded additional deaths related to COVID-19 as well. There were nine new deaths in Centre, five in Westmoreland, three each in Bedford and Blair and one each in Somerset, Indiana and Clearfield.
Since the pandemic struck the state in March, there have been 367,140 Pennsylvanians infected by the coronavirus and 10,563 have died from causes attributed to COVID-19.
Statewide hospitalizations continued to rise Tuesday, with an additional 113 inpatients bringing the total to 4,744 hospitalized, with 967 under intensive care and 524 on ventilators. The ICU count was down slightly from Monday’s 970 patients.
Locally, Blair County has the most hospitalizations at 140 patients, followed by Cambria County with 90 patients. Combined with Somerset and Bedford counties, the region shows 274 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, with 42 in ICUs and 34 on ventilators.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.