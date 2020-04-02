Blacklick Valley, like other local school districts, has moved instruction online and introduced an "enrichment and review" plan while classrooms are closed due to COVID-19.
But many administrators are worried about educating students who don't have devices or internet access.
"In the event that a family does not have internet, access we have a list of providers that will accommodate families for a limited time with free internet," Blacklick Valley Superintendent William Kanich said. "And if that is not a possibility, we will provide weekly packets to families with activities that are much like the online activities to keep students' skills sharp."
Kanich said the district's principals held virtual meetings last week and Blacklick implemented its system with students on Wednesday.
Around 14% of the country's population between the ages of six and 17 are in homes with no internet, according to research from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration.
This is often referred to as the "digital divide" and accounts for around 7 million students.
About 95% of Pennsylvanians have access to at least a 25 megabits per second (mbps) wired broadband connection, according to www.broadbandnow.com.
In Cambria County, 91% of residents have access to a wired connection and Somerset, Indiana, Bedford and Clearfield hover around 80%, while 94% of Blair County citizens are reported to have access.
If a family doesn't have internet service, several cable providers are now offering free or sharply reduced plans.
Closing the gap
Greater Johnstown School District directed families to Atlantic Broadband, which is offering a free 15-mbps connection for 60 days that will cost $9.99 monthly after that.
According to Broadbandnow.com, a home with three individuals, all with smartphones, and one computer can manage with a speed of 15 mbps.
However, the more devices connected to the internet will require a faster speed.
Greater Johnstown has a significantly higher poverty rate than neighboring schools, which compounds the concern about children having devices or access to the internet, Superintendent Amy Arcurio said.
"Right now our goal, and what we have been doing, is working in our community with folks that can eliminate that divide," Arcurio said.
One of the possible routes is to create "hotspots" in the community with the help of Atlantic Broadband.
A hotspot is an area with a device broadcasting a wireless internet connection.
Arcurio said the district has been discussing this idea with the company and working out where the most effective locations would be.
"We are looking at all options," she explained.
Equipment and options
Several local districts have also made tablets and laptops available for students to use at home.
For schools that can't provide this service, the state Department of Education has allocated up to $5 million in funding for equity grants.
Funds may be used for purchasing computer equipment – such as tablets, laptops, internet hotspot devices – or for use toward instructional materials such as coursework and paper lessons.
Federal money will be added to these grants as it becomes available, the education department said.
The way continued education works is teachers post assignments online using a virtual service, such as Google Classroom, and students complete those assignments in a given amount of time.
Some schools are opting for a specific timeframe of instruction, such as 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., while others – including Richland and Westmont Hilltop – are implementing asynchronous learning, allowing the students to complete their work at any time throughout the day.
By completing the required assignments, a student will be marked present.
In the case of children using paper packets, parents either have to return the work or show completion of the assignment to the teacher.
Grades or no grades?
A parallel concern for many is grading the new assignments.
Some schools – such as Richland – are scoring online work during the coronavirus period, while others – including Penn Cambria – have chosen not to grade.
Penn Cambria Superintendent William Marshall said his district won't be grading any work during the closure but instead focusing on "opportunities for interaction and feedback."
"Just for this one unique moment in time, when exceptions are being made to every rule, what if we actually consider working with our students to build relationships and help them see the power of learning for the sake of learning?" Marshall said.
Brandon Bailey, director of educational services at Richland, said his district is employing a combination plan of enrichment, review and planned instruction.
"We are blessed to have the infrastructure in place to make an attempt at continuing learning in an online format," Bailey said. "Nothing can replace a great classroom environment. However, our teachers are working diligently to provide learning opportunities for our students."
Moving into the fourth nine-week periods, Richland will be entering into a pass/fail system for high school and elementary students.
Support system
Pennsylvania schools have been pointed toward local intermediate units for guidance in adjusting lessons plans to alternative methods.
The help is being provided in several forms, including technological support and webinars to show teachers how to use virtual tools.
On Tuesday, the education department announced a supplement to that support through a free collection of online resources.
The tools apply to schools using online learning and those not currently offering it.
By visiting www.education.pa.gov districts will be able to access support and online learning platforms Odysseyware and Edgenuity.
Additionally, the department of education has partnered with the state's public television stations to provide instructional programming to students.
More information about this resource can be found at www.learningathomepa.org.
