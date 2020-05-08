Cambria, Somerset, Bedford and Blair counties will begin reopening next week, moving from the current red phase to a yellow phase under Gov. Tom Wolf's staged reopening plan.
The Associated Press says Wolf will announce that 13 more western counties, including much of the Pittsburgh metropolitan area, can shed his most restrictive pandemic orders on movement and businesses next week, joining much of northern Pennsylvania that began emerging Friday.
The counties to be announced Friday by Wolf are Allegheny, Armstrong, Bedford, Blair, Butler, Cambria, Fayette, Fulton, Greene, Indiana, Somerset, Washington and Westmoreland, comprising nearly 2.7 million residents.
The only western county held back, Beaver County, is home to perhaps the state's worst nursing home outbreak, where dozens have died and a congressman is calling for an investigation.
Otherwise, the area of approximately 10,000 square miles can reopen next Friday, the governor's office told The Associated Press.
When it does, it will join people in 24 counties across a swath of primarily rural northern Pennsylvania who are the first to have pandemic restrictions eased under Wolf’s reopening plan, including Williamsport, State College and Erie.
They began opening stores Friday that had been shut down since March under Wolf's orders, while residents began leaving their homes unfettered by a just-expired stay-at-home order that had been in place since April 1.
The 24 counties have been only lightly impacted by a pandemic that has killed more than 3,600 people statewide.
