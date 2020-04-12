COVID-19 by the numbers

Pennsylvania has more than 22,800 confirmed cases with more than 500 deaths connected to the coronavirus outbreak as of Sunday. Here are some statistics on COVID-19 statewide and in our region:

Statewide data:

​• Negative tests: 102,057

• ​Positive tests: 22,833

• Deaths: 507

Western counties:

• Cambria: 13 cases (1 death)

• Somerset: 12 cases

• Bedford: 5 cases (1 death)

• Blair: 10 cases

• Indiana: 40 cases

• Clearfield: 9 cases

• Allegheny: 857 cases (19 deaths)

• Beaver: 145 cases (13 deaths)

• Butler: 133 cases (4 deaths)

• Centre: 70 cases

• Fayette: 54 cases (3 deaths)

• Greene: 23 cases

• Washington: 68 cases

• Westmoreland: 223 cases (6 deaths)

Other hardest-hit counties:

• Philadelphia: 6,352 cases (128 deaths)

• Montgomery: 2,164 cases (63 deaths)

• Lehigh: 1,684 cases (18 deaths)

• Delaware: 1,594 cases (39 deaths)

• Luzerne: 1,411 cases (17 deaths)

• Bucks: 1,107 cases (32 deaths)

• Northampton: 1,082 cases (23 deaths)

• Berks: 1,035 cases (20 deaths)

• Monroe: 795 cases (23 deaths)

• Lancaster: 772 cases (24 deaths)

• Chester: 562 cases (17 deaths)

Statistics by age group:

• Ages 0-4: <1% of cases; <1% of hospitalizations.

• Ages 5-12: <1% of cases; <1% of hospitalizations.

• Ages 13-18: 1% of cases; <1% of hospitalizations.

• Ages 19-24: 7% of cases; 1% of hospitalizations.

• Ages 25-49: 41% of cases; 19% of hospitalizations.

• Ages 50-64: 29% of cases; 29% of hospitalizations.

• Ages 65 and older: 21% of cases; 51% of hospitalizations.

– To view Pa. Dept. of Health maps and other information, visit: www.health.pa.gov/topics/disease/coronavirus/Pages/Coronavirus.aspx