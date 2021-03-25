Pennsylvania has surpassed 1 million COVID-19 cases.
The Department of Health reported 3,643 new positives on Thursday, bringing the state total to 1,000,240 cases since the pandemic struck in March 2020.
Two deaths each in Clearfield and Westmoreland counties and one in Blair County were among 41 new deaths statewide, bringing Pennsylvania’s total to 24,917 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Most area counties reported fewer than 30 new cases.
Cambria County added 27 cases with no deaths and now has totals of 12,132 cases and 402 deaths.
Somerset County added 11 cases with no deaths to reach 6,899 cases and 186 deaths.
Bedford County added nine cases with no deaths to reach 3,931 cases and 130 deaths.
Blair County added 28 cases and one death to reach 10,997 cases and 311 deaths.
Indiana County added six cases with no deaths to reach 5,274 cases and 160 deaths.
Clearfield County added 29 cases and two deaths to reach 6,949 cases and 128 deaths.
Centre County added 72 cases with no deaths to reach 14,136 cases and 213 deaths.
Westmoreland County added 65 cases and two deaths to reach 28,494 cases and 701 deaths.
