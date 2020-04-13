WALTER[mdash] Betty J., 89, of Salix. Passed away on April 12, 2020, at Windber Woods. Born August 1, 1930, in Johnstown, daughter of the late Arthur and Bernadine (Slate) Renowden. Also preceded in death by husband, Ray L. Walter; brothers, a sister, and friend Jane Horner. Betty was the la…
CARNS[mdash] Naomi M., 49, Revloc. Died April 12, 2020 at home. Born June 24, 1970 in Jonstown. Daughter of Donald and Patricia ( Kaminski ) Carns. Preceded in death by parents, trusted dog Winston. Survived by brother John, West Mifflin, nephews, Benjamin, Robert and Wilhelm and their mothe…
YOUNG[mdash] Ralph P., 84, Conemaugh Twp. Passed away April 12, 2020 at home. Born May 28, 1935 in Johnstown. Son of Ralph and Elizabeth (Shull) Young. Preceded in death by parents, daughters Linda Gilson and Karen Ann Niederhut and sister Bloudwyn Taylor. Survived by wife of 63 years, Eliza…
ARNOLD[mdash] Melvin Ray, 91, of Davidsville formerly of Somerset, died April 11, 2020 at Laurel View Village, Davidsville. Born February 7, 1929 in Geiger. He is the son of Albert H. and Minerva Jane (Brant) Arnold. Preceded in death by his parents, brothers Charles and George Arnold, and s…
