The Associated Press

Another 1,366 people have tested positive for coronavirus, bringing Pennsylvania's total to 24,199 confirmed cases, the Health Department announced.

There are 17 new deaths in Monday's report, bringing the state's total to 524 deaths in those who tested positive for COVID-19.

Cambria, Somerset and Blair counties each added one new case.

Cambria now has 14 cases, Somerset has 13 and Blair has 11.

